Tenants docked for alleged threat to kill landlord over rent

Two tenants, Bankole Saheed and Quam Adeowo, who allegedly threatened to kill their landlord over rent issues, were on Monday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Saheed, 37, and Adeowo, 42, both residing in Surulere area of Lagos, are facing four-count charges of conspiracy, threat to life, willful damage and breach of public peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Rukayat Ogundeji, told the court that the duo committed the offences on Jan. 29 at 5:00 p.m. at No 24, Shobande St., Surulere.

Ogundeji said the defendants were owing the landlord, Mr Lawal Olawale house rent for 2019 and threatened to kill him when he asked them to pay.

“The defendants, willfully damaged a soak-away chamber, pipes and rear lights of cars parked in the compound all valued at N210, 000,” Ogundeji said.

She said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

Ogundeji said the offences contravened Sections 168, 350, 356 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwalase Abayomi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Abayomi ordered that one of the sureties must be a level 12 officer in any government organisation.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for substantive trial. (NAN)

