Teenagers in court for allegedly roaming streets

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Thursday in Lagos arraigned two teenagers allegedly roaming the streets.

Babatunde Iwalehin and Emmanuel Chibueze, both aged 18, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on charges of conspiracy and conduct likely to breach the peace.

The teenagers, whose addresses were not provided, were arraigned alongside one Ibrahim Olanrewaju, 20.

The trio, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah alleged the defendants conspired and portrayed themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by roaming aimlessly on roads.

Unah told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 7, at 10.30p. m. on the Itire-Ijesha Road in Lagos.

“The defendants could not give a satisfactory answer as to where they were going and why they were walking aimlessly at the time they were caught,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 168 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted each of the defendants N50, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He added that such sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and adjourned the case until Feb.27, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that conspiracy is punishable with two years’ imprisonment while breach of the peace attracts six months’ jail term or N50, 000 fine. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: