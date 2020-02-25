Teenager dies after falling inside well in Kano 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A teenage boy (8 years old) identified as Ahmad Isyaku have been confirmed dead after falling inside well in Kadebawa village, Garko local government of Kano State.

The Public Relation Officer, State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the development to newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

Mohammed said his team received a distress call at about 1705hours through one, Malam Tijjani Ayuba about the incident and quickly swung into action to rescue the victim.

According to him, “We receive a call from Kadebawa Garko local government at 1705hours.through mlm Tijjani Ayuba.

“We send our rescue team to the scene of the incident found that a boy of about 8years by name Ahmad Isyaku fell inside a well, rescue unconscious and handed over to his father Malam Isyaku of kadebawa village.

“Couse of the incident is under investigation,” Muhammad however said.

