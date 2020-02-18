Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Teen entertainer, Oziomachukwu Mojekwu, popularly known as Ozzy Bosko has set a remarkable standard to follow, as he opens Bank accounts with huge cash deposits for Ten lucky winners that participated in his Ozzy Bosko Valentine give away quizz.

The Ten lucky winners, according to his management were selected after an online quiz competition named, Ozzybee Valentine giveaway, where they answered questions correctly on his instagram, twitter and Facebook pages.

Speaking on his behalf, the mother of the teen celebrity, Mrs. Elizerbeth Mojekwu, a member of the management team, said the idea started as a joke, but later materialised into what it is now.

“The idea of opening an account for people came as a family joke. Ozzybee and I were just discussing about it, that since he has a fixed savings account that was opened for him since he was a baby, it will be sensible if he opens account for some of his supporters too. We laughed over, and he went to bed. But, later, I gave another thought, and it sounded as a nice thing to delve, since, Ozzy Bosko has always had the flare to improve the lives of people, and, later I discussed it with him and other memebers of the management, and that was how we started”

Continuing, she said; ‘the essence of the gesture is to help the young people build a financial viable future when they can become financially independent, and also, will encourage the culture of saving, self sufficiency, and entreprenuership.’

“He is piloting his OzzyBosko smile Foundation, in which he is trying to help improve the lives of many young people who are not privileged to get some basic needs for themselves. This will put love in their hearts.”

READ ALSO:

“He has gone as far as visiting Zaria, Oko Baba resettlement centre, and several other orphanages to assist and help them there. In fact, he has been more dedicated to doing charity works as in music, and each complements the other.”

Ozzy Bosco is a famous teen Nigerian Nigeria musician, songwriter, singer, recording artiste, stage performer and a model who started singing at the agebof three.He was born on 7th January, 2007 to Mr. Mojekwu and Mrs. Nonye Chukwujama in Lagos in the south western part of Nigeria.

As a musician, he has done collaborations with lots of big artists in the industry, ranging from Olamide to Flavour, Soundsultan, MI, Zlatan, and many others. Ozzy Bosko is taking a creating a niche for himself as he delves into activism and other sociable projects. He is relentless in making great impact in the lives of people.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: