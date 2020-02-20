Teacher in court for allegedly stealing N13.4m

Kindly Share This Story:

A school teacher, Christiana Ikara, who allegedly defrauded her friend of £28,000 Pound(N13.4 million) on pretext of purchasing property for her, was on Thursday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ikara, 55, a teacher in Ogun, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

The prosecutor, SP George Nwosu, told the court that the defendant and others now at large committed the offences sometime in April 2019 in Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of £ 28,000 Pound (equivalent to N13.4 million) from the complainant, Mrs Isoken Ilekhuoba, under the guise of helping her to purchase a property.

He said the defendant did not purchase any property for the complainant, but converted the money to her own use.

ALSO READ: Court orders Kwara contractor to be remanded in EFCC custody over N31M fraud

The offences contravened Sections 287, 411 and 413 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Emmanuel Okedi, urged the court to grant her bail on liberal terms as she was still presumed innocent.

The Magistrate Mr B. I. Bakare, admitted her to bail in the sum of N1million, with two sureties in like sum, who must be residents of Lagos state.

He ordered that one of the sureties should deposit the sum of N250,000 with the chief registrar of the court, while the second must be a landowner.

Bakare also ordered that the sureties must have verified addresses, show means of livelihood, means of identification and evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until March 24, for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: