Taraba to spend N143B on capital projects in 2020

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba state government will spend N143.4 billion on capital projects in 2020, says the state commissioner for Budget and Planning, Solomon Elisha.

Elisha stated this, in Jalingo during an appraisal of the approved 2020 budget which has since been signed into law by Governor Darius Ishaku.

He explained that the state government’s spending would be tailored towards development.

According to him, “the focus of this 2020 budget is to complete ongoing projects, initiate and execute others that have a direct bearing on the life of the citizenry.

“This is because we have deliberately decided to serve the people by allocating more on the capital, in order to provide those necessary infrastructures that could serve as a catalyst to improve the socio-economic status of Tarabans and the nation at large.

“This is why the ratio between the recurrent and capital estimates is at 33.52% to 66.48%.”

