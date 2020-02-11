Taraba pledges speedy completion of 3,050MW Mambilla Hydro Project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Governor of Taraba State, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku has declared that the people of the state were committed and desirous to support the Federal Government in order to ensure speedy implementation of the 3,050MW Mambilla Hydro Power project domiciled in the state.

Governor Ishaku made this pledge at a joint press conference and stakeholders meeting, yesterday in Abuja, to herald the commencement of the $5.7 billion electricity projects, said the state and its people are desirous to see project kick-started without further delay.

According to him, “The government and people of Taraba State are very desirous for the Mambilla hydro power project to be kick-started without further delay.

He said the project would enhance and boost the power which is higher demand in Nigeria if speedily completed.

According to him, the project is a national dream for stable electricity power has remained on the drawing board for more than forty years.

Arch. Ishaku, in his keynote address said today’s meeting was the beginning of the sensitization phase which he described as critical to the overall success of the project.

He said the project is huge and will significantly alter the social, economic and cultural lives of members of the host communities. Therefore, the support and cooperation of the people must be sought and secured from the onset through effective programme of sensitization.

Gov Ishaku also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his interest and commitment to the project and urged him to write his name on the sands of history as the Nigerian leader who broke the over 40-year jinx on the project.

He advised that the interests and welfare of the people of Taraba State and, in particular, the immediate host communities are elaborately catered for by the project.

According to him, “All the gains and the benefits coming with the project should not be denied the people of Taraba State.”

The Minister of Power, Engr Saleh Mamman, in his remarks, advised that nothing must be allowed to slow down the project.

The minister, who is also an indegene of Taraba State, thanked Gov Ishaku for his role in helping to shape and facilitate the project while he was minister of Power and now as Governor of Taraba State.

He said a project delivery committee on the Mambilla project has been inaugurated as part of his ministry’s commitment to ensure speedy completion of the project.

Vanguard

