Taraba Local Government Polls to hold May 16

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Local government elections in Taraba state has been fixed for May 16, 2020, by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Philip Duwe while announcing the date, explained that previous delays in the conduct of the poll were occasioned by insecurity in some parts of the state.

He noted that the budget for the conduct of the poll had been approved since 2019 and the commission is now ready now that sanity has been restored in troubled zones in the state.

He further appealed to political parties to ensure decorum in their conduct for a peaceful poll.

According to him, “the process will go on within the minimum 90 days notice as required by law and elections will be conducted by May 16, 2020.”

