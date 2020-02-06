Breaking News
Tanker laden with diesel goes up in flames in Lagos

A tanker laden with about 11,000 litres of diesel on Thursday morning went up in flames at the Abule Osun Bus Station, in the Ojo barracks axis of the Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Channels Tv reports that the scene of the accident is adjacent to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) construction yard.

Firefighters were quickly summoned to the scene and they have been battling to contain the blaze.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Olufemi Osanyintolu told Channels Television that preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred after the rear spring of the tanker broke while the vehicle was travelling at high speed.

No casualties have been recorded, and law enforcement officials are working to ease the traffic that has built up around the area as a result of the incident.

