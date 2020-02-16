Sylva to Bayelsa APC supporters: Don’t take laws into your hands

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA-THE Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has admonished party faithful and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to keep calm and shun all acts of violence and lawlessness following the Supreme Court judgement.

Sylva, who described as provocative and regrettable the events in the last few days in the state, however, noted that no matter how tempting it might be, it was not justifiably for anyone to take the laws into their hands, assuring that the leadership of the party has directed its legal experts to study the situation critically and proffer legal options, just as he assured that ” thehe mandate will be restored and that dream of a better, greater Bayelsa State will be actualized.”

In a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, Sylva said: “To the good people of Bayelsa state, I would like to emphasize the need for restraint at all times. No doubt the events of the last few days are as provocative as they are regrettable. But however tempting it might be for anyone to take the law into their hands, such temptation must be resisted in the greater interest of our state and the political stability of the country at large.

“The leadership of our great party the All Progresives Congress (APC) has directed its team of legal experts to study the situation critically and proffer legal options available to the party accordingly. We should therefore all remain faithful to, and have confidence in, the wisdom and ability of the party leadership to provide direction at this very sensitive time.

“Once again I call on all people of Bayelsa state irrespective of whatever differences there may be to eschew violence and respect the security measures put in place by appropriate authorities. Let me conclude by assuring Mr. President and our party hierarchy that despite this temporary setback, APC in Bayelsa remains strong and its members resolute in our support for the ideals of a greater and prosperous Nigeria as envisioned by our President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.

“The mandate will be restored and that dream of a better, greater Bayelsa State will be actualized.”

