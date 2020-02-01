Suspected bandits kill doctor’s wife in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of a medical doctor’s wife by suspected bandits.

The wife of the medical practitioner, Dr. Philip Ataga, was abducted last week by the hoodlums.

The command spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, told journalists on Saturday that the command received the report earlier in the day and had recovered the corpse.

He said: “We got the report from our investigative team today (Saturday) and the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Command has gone to recover the corpse.

“When they (kidnappers) dumped the body, the command got the information to recover the body and deposited it at the Gwamna Awwan General Hospital, Kakuri.”

The deceased was kidnapped along with her two children by the bandits at the Juji Community in Chikun local government area of the state.

The bandits also killed a vigilante during the operation.

The kidnappers reportedly invaded the community at about 10:00 p.m., on January 24.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: