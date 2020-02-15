Supreme Court judgment: Police impose curfew in Bayelsa over violent protests

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bayelsa Police Command has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew over violent protests by alleged political supporters in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Usher Anozie, while briefing newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa, said the curfew was from 8 pm to 6am, and from Friday to Sunday.

“We are to brief on what happened today, where angry politicians stormed the streets of Yenagoa which went violent.

“The police have arrested about eight suspects in connection to the protest.

“In this process, the command has imposed dusk to dawn curfew in the state from 8pm to 6am.

“Members of the public should stay in their houses because the command is ready to arrest anybody.

“Avoid anything that can cause the breakdown of law,” he said.

The venue for the inauguration of the governor-elect, Sen. Douye Diri, earlier fixed to hold at the Samson Siasia Stadium was shifted to the government house premises.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the protesters destroyed property at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state secretariat, including windows and also vandalised property at Diri’s residence.

Windscreen of cars packed at the premises were broken while doors and windows of his house were also destroyed.

The public library belonging to the member, representing Yenagoa and Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency in the National Assembly, Prof. Steve Azaiki, and radio Bayelsa station were also affected.

