Supreme Court judgment: Kanu Agabi still Ihedioha’s lawyer ―Onwubiko

Mr Kingsley Onwubiko, Convener, Imo Concerned Citizens Forum (ICCF) says Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN is still the lead counsel to former Gov. Emeka Ihedioha in the foregoing Supreme Court review of Imo gubernatorial election judgment.

Onwubiko made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had withdrawn from the pending case.

“The rumour that Agabi has withdrawn from the Supreme Court review is not only baseless but concocted to misinform the unsuspecting public and in a bid to distort the fact,” he said.

The ICCF convener who described Agabi as a conscientious lawyer, called on media practitioners to always investigate facts for better and qualitative dissemination of information.

“Chief Agabi, by his attainment as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a former Attorney General of the country and the lead counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, his withdrawal, if true, would have made headlines in national dailies.”

Onwubiko therefore, described the rumour as not just a wishful thinking of enemies of Imo people but a figment of their own imagination.

”Kanu Agabi, SAN, has reassured that he is emotionally committed to getting justice in the matter for review between Uzodinma and Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court Of Nigeria,” he said.

Onwubiko however, expressed optimism in the competence of Ihedioha’s legal team ably led by Chief Agabi in restoring the former governor’s mandate.

He restated Imo people’s support for Ihedioha saying that “the good people of Imo are solidly behind the man they voted for in 2019.”

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

