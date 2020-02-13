Supreme court: Imo Assembly passes vote of confidence

Kindly Share This Story:

….Calls for arrest of Imo REC, Returning officer

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state House of Assembly, yesterday passed a motion for an absolute vote of confidence on the supreme court Justices for the January 14, 2020 verdict that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor, and validated Hope Uzodinma, as lawfully elected governor of Imo.

The motion was unanimously passed by a majority of the lawmakers in the House, which was chiefly sponsored by Kennedy Ibe representing Obowo state constituency and 19 others.

They also called for the immediate arrest of the Imo Resident Commissioner, Chukwuemeka Ezeonu and Francis Otunta, the state Returning Officer, of the March 9th guber election that declared Ihedioha winner.

Other parts of the prayers of the motion as passed by the House that “The State House of Assembly, will write a letter of commendation to the supreme court for the January 14, 2020 judgement.

“We also condemn the sponsored protests by the opposition to destabilize the government and cause confusion in the state and said that it should be stopped forthwith.”

According to the mover of the motion, Kennedy Ibe, representing Obowo state constituency, as captured by Vanguard said: “For criminal conduct and trying to torpedo the Imo election by declaring Emeka Ihedioha governor. For this reason, we call for the arrest and prosecution of Imo INEC and Returning officer, for illegally declaring Ihedioha winner.

“For the sacked governor, has not allowed peace to reign in Imo state, he has continued to distract the government. This motion is borne out of the need to make peace and sanitize the state. Imo people have shown a deep sense of the law and must not be taken for granted.

“They should have gathered the votes cast, and also gather the two-thirds of the votes cast in all the 27 local government area, but that was not obeyed they declared Ihedioha, disregarding the process of the law.

“The 388 polling units that were omitted in conspiracy that truncated the will of Imo people in having their governor, and now the supreme court has made a verdict that has restored the confidence in judiciary.”

Ibe also urged the House to “Pass vote of absolute confidence on the supreme court. A strongly worded letter be sent to the Chief Justice Of Nigeria, CJN, for taking a bold step.

“Condemn the plan by Ihedioha, to incite Imo people and derided the judiciary. The security must be put on notice to stop these protests inciting people and causing problems.

“It will not be right to leave this conspiracy to continue without being checked and Nigerians want to know while this election was announced without the 388 polling units.”

According to Johnson Duruiheonukara, Ideato South who seconded the motion said: “We know that the judgment of the Supreme court was the true will of the people of the state. The declaration of Uzodinma as governor has brough calmness in the state.

“We know that in the last eight months of the last administration it was all about vindictiveness, sectionalism.”

Arthur Egwim, Ideato North, state constituency said: “Hope Uzodinma has given us hope, God has designed it this way and we are happy about it. The supreme court has restored hope in Imo.”

Just as the lawmaker representing, Isu state constituency, Ngozi Obiefule, said: “As opposition lawmaker when Ihedioha, was in power we saw discrimination, we experienced marginalization and the house was divided.”

Eddy Obinna, representing Ihedioha’s state constituency, Abom Mbaise, said: “Those hired crowd should not come out again because they are being deceived for what will not happen.”

However, Speaking against, the motion the lawmaker representing Oguta, state constituency, Frank Ugboma, said among other things that “The House of Assembly does not have powers to pass vote of confidence on the judiciary.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: