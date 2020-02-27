Supreme Court Averted a catastrophe in Bayelsa — Dickson

Kindly Share This Story:

Thanked God, Judiciary, Nigerians for defending democracy

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson has said that the historical verdict of the nation apex court on the Bayelsa Governorship dispute only averted a catastrophe that was waiting to erupt in the state.

He commended the Justices of the court for the bold decision to wrest the judiciary from needless opprobrium and standing in defense of democracy, the rule of law and the constitution.

A statement by the Media Aide to the former governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the comment while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on Wednesday.

He said, “today I want to give God all the glory who has vindicated me, the loyal leaders of the party, the dignity and integrity of the electorates of Bayelsa because the Supreme court has averted a major catastrophe, a disaster that was waiting to happen.

”We also want to thank the Supreme Court of Nigeria who despite the direct and indirect harassments, intimidations and propaganda, for upholding and defending the constitution and the rights of the oppressed people of our nation.

”I commend the judiciary again, particularly, their Lordships, My Lord, the Honourable Chief Justice of the federation and all my Lords, the Justices of the Supreme Court for standing by our nation’s democracy. All the cry for a review was an attempt to compromise, intimidate and destroy the judiciary of our country.”

He recalled that 21 people were murdered during the Bayelsa governorship poll with no arrest from the federal agencies.

According to him, what happened in Bayelsa was one of the greatest political robberies in electoral history which was masterminded by a collusion of the All Progressives Congress and Federal Forces.

He called on all lovers of democracy to join hand in defence òf democratic governance by giving the requisite support to the judiciary.

He thanked God for making it possible for him to serve as the first governor to complete eight years and to also hand over to a successor.

