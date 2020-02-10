SUG President arrested during initiation of new members into Black Axe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Policemen of the Ogun State Police Command weekend, swoop on members of the Black Axe Confraternity inside a bush in Gbogidi, Ilaro area of the State, arresting two suspected members.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, was discovered to be President of the Students’ Union Government, SUG of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro. Identity of the second suspect was given as Olarewaju Taiwo.

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, ” The duo were arrested on Sunday, February 9, 2020, for cultism, following an information received by police at Ilaro division from members of the public that a group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.

“The DPO, Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, mobilized his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public. Others escaped through the bush.

“The arrested cultists who were in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken into custody at Ilaro divisional headquarters where they are being currently interrogated.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti Cultist section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID for discreet investigation”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: