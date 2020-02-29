Style aglow at AMVCA nominees and sponsors cocktail

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a night of glitz and glam as some of Africa’s movie and television stars attended the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Nominees and Sponsors’ Cocktail held at Harbour Point, Lagos on Thursday night.

Some of the stars in attendance include Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Ibrahim and Linda Suleiman amongst others.

The event was hosted by popular media personality, IK Osakioduwa with music by Femi Leye and his band, also in attendance were representatives of Amstel Malta, who are lead sponsors, as well as other category sponsors including Promasidor, Cadbury and Martell.

Meanwhile, voting for the 7th AMVCAs is still open till Saturday, 7 March. The awards will hold in Lagos on Saturday, 14 March and will be broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

