Students revolt over death of colleague, pelt police team with stones

 By Perez Brisibe

 

UGHELLI – THERE was pandemonium yesterday at the Ekuigbo area of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State following a protest by students of Ekiugbo grammar school over the death of an SS 2 student identified as Kelvin Ogheneoghagha.

 

The late Kelvin according to some of his colleagues, who spoke with Vanguard, had died on Wednesday due to complications from tetanus infection on an injury he sustained on his leg after he was flogged by one of the teachers in the school identified as Emmanuel Oneyibo.

 

Irked by the death of their colleague when the news filtered in yesterday, one of the students accompanied by other students, accosted the teacher who flogged the student and attempted to beat him up.

 

The timely intervention of the police drafted to the school to calm the situation, did not deter the students as they took their anger a notch further by pelting the police team with stones and other dangerous items.

 

Condemning the audacity of the students, a member of the Ekuigbo community executive, said the police had to use “controlled force” towards restoring calm to the environment and apprehending the student who allegedly started the protest following the attack on the teacher.

 

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Though the students claimed that their schoolmate died as a result of injuries sustained after he was flogged by the teacher, counter reports from the mother of the late student after she was invited by the police, revealed that the victim was suffering from tetanus which he got from an injury he earlier sustained on his leg.”

