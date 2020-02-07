 Strange voice urged me to go into stealing —Suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

One of the two brothers paraded, Thursday, by Kogi State Police Command for car theft said he started snatching cars in December 2019 when he woke up to a strange sound urging him to go for stealing.

The two brothers, Idris Bello, 26, and Nafiu Bello, 28, are said to be specialists in snatching exotic cars in Kogi State.

One of the brothers, Idris, who claimed to be a farmer, said he started snatching cars in December 2019 when he woke up to a strange sound urging him to go for car-snatching business.

He added that from the day he heard the voice, he started to recruit some of his friends, including his elder brother, Nafiu, for the new vocation of snatching cars with his English-made pistols.

Parading the suspects, the state Police Commissioner, Ede Ayuba, said: “The trio of Mohammed Yahaya, Idris Bello and Nafiu Bello, who were terrorising the people of Lokoja and its environs before their arrest on December 18, 2019, had snatched Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry, Ford Explorer and a Michael Kor Wristwatch, which they disposed to their accomplices as car dealers in Kaduna.

“The discreet investigation carried out by my operatives led to the recovery of these vehicles and a locally and English made pistols with six live ammunition.

“Another suspect, Monday Shaibu, 30, was nabbed for using military camouflage to dispossess Okada riders of their motorcycles around Anyigba and its environs.”

The police boss said the command had designed a template to contain crimes, identified black spots with a strategic plan that has resulted in the harvest of the arrest of criminals across the state.

“After adopting a scientific approach to fighting crimes, we have also enshrined a common problem-solving mechanism of community policing that has given confidence to the people, who willingly divulge credible information to the police,” he said.

