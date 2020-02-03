Strange ailment kills fishes in Taraba river

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Fishermen in Ibi town woke up to awe, as dead fishes were seen floating on the stretch of River Ibi in Ibi local government area of Taraba state.

Some of the fishes which were recovered according to a resident had red blisters on their skin.

Vanguard gathered that the unusual event is currently threatening the livelihood of residents of the area who make their daily bread from fishing.

Chairman of Ibi local government area, Bala Bako who spoke to Vanguard via telephone confirmed the incident.

He noted that the incident was strange and he had alerted relevant government agency on the matter.

Chairman of Fish sellers association in Ibi, Danlami Sale, further called on relevant government agencies to help find a solution to the unfortunate incident currently threatening their livelihood.

