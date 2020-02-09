Stop pressurising APC council chair to defect, Zamfara group warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajiromanus

Zamfara-based political pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has frowned on what it described as pressure on local government chairmen elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, to defect.

In a statement by its Secretary, Musa Gusau, the group claimed that the defection of eight people out of 14 APC chairmen was a product of pressure from the leadership of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The statement reads:”In Zamfara State today, it is no longer a secret that APC chairmen were pressurised to either defect or be sacked.

The leadership of the ruling party in Zamafara is using every means including investigative panel to ensure that 14 APC chairmen dump the party.

While the intentions are now glaring, some of the council chairmen who are resisting the pressure to decamp to PDP are now being victimised.

One thing that is incontrovertible is: All the 14 APC council chairmen are not willing to defect to PDP, but some had to do it now or risk being intimidated. The leadership of Zamfara State is bent on destroying APC in the state.

“We are not unmindful of the treacherous actions aimed at ensuring that no single council chairman remains in APC in the administration of Governor Matawalle.

“Already eight of the 14 chairmen have already announced their defection because of pressure.

“These embattled chairmen are the ones whose elections were constitutionally conducted by the past administration of Abdul’aziz Yari before he left office.”

