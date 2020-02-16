Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The immediate past former chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, weekend pleaded with the state party leaders to stop making inflammatory statement that can incite members against the leadership of the party in the state and at the National.

Kekemeke who is a governorship aspirant of the party said in Akure that the party “can only move forward if all the warring factions come together ahead of the next governorship election in the state.

He accused those fuelling crisis in the party in the state of selfish motive to cause disunity in the party.

The former state chairman of the party

emphasised the need for the party to speak with one voice ahead the October 10, election.

“I am appealing to leaders not to make statement that will incite party members against the leadership of the party in the state and at the national

“If we love this party, everything that we do in our actions and inactions must be about putting this party together as one family, so that it can continue to be a credible platform for electoral success.

“Those who promote disunity in this party don’t love the party, difference are normal and part of political process but to pull down the house and cause it to collapse is unpatriotic.

Kekemeke however, noted the inability of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to run an all inclusive party and government as one of the factors responsible for the crisis in the Ondo APC but distanced himself from any group against the party

“I have always said that there is no crisis in the Ondo APC but what we have are various interest groups within the party pursuing interest which are legitimate.

“I don’t belong to any forum, the only unity forum that I know that is authentic is the Advisory Council of the APC put together to unify all tendencies in the party.

“I don’t belong to any group that is anti-Akeredolu or pro-Akeredolu but I lead a movement that wants to change the future of people of this state.

“There is nothing like unity group and any forum called unity forum should be pursuing unity and not disunity.

“So the only unity forum is the APC Advisory Council that keeps working hard to see that every APC members see the unity of the party as the most important thing to do”.

On the national Reconciliatory committee, Kekemeke said: “We will welcome the National Reconciliatory Committee and the Advisory Council will work with the committee to bring about the lasting peace into Ondo APC”.

