Stop feeding Imo people with lies, Ihedioha tells Uzodinma

By Praise Njoku – Orlu

The Supreme Court sacked-Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of feeding the people of Imo State with lies.

Ihedioha was reacting to the statement made by Governor Uzodinma during his media chat with correspondents at the Presidential Villa Abuja. He described the claims made concerning Supreme Court judgment as blatant lies and deliberate distortion of facts aimed at carrying legitimacy.

In a statement issued in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary Chibuike Onyeukwu, Ihedioha insisted that the restoration of pipe-borne water and electricity, as well as payment of all outstanding salaries owed Imo workers which Governor Hope Uzodinma claimed to have achieved is also a fallacy.

He said it is surprising that Senator Uzodimma has resorted to telling lies to the people of Imo and Nigerians on the true state of affairs in Imo State.

The former Governor said that he did not bear any grudge on Uzodinma’s statement that the Supreme Court can not review its January 14, 2020 judgement, however, said it is the extent he knows, in order to sustain his deception and illegitimate government.

He said: “Truth remains that he is quite convinced that his position is founded on clear illegitimacy. Hence, he is not expected to say anything different from what he feels will interest his very few supporters”.

Ihedioha berated Governor Uzodinma for claiming that time for election petition has elapsed which prove the fact he was playing to the gallery.

He accused the Governor of what he described as failed ambushing of the Supreme Court adding that the Supreme Court knows that he has a very good case as shown in all the glaring facts of the matter and so does not require his lame opinion.

Ihedioha reminded the people of Imo state the salaries of the entire workers in the service from 70% to 100% as well as pensions was restored by him and they were paid as and when due to Imo workers until the Supreme Court judgement.

On Uzodinma’s claimed that no governor had visited State Secretariat, Owerri, Ihedioha dismissed that said that it as a height of mockery of the collective workforce in the state noting that he visited state Secretariat on the 2nd of July, 2019

During that visit according to him, he addressed very happy and enthusiastic workers who genuinely threw their support behind his administration.

He said that from media reports Senator Uzodinma on arrival at the Secretariat met a hostile and gloomy staff who are still in shock at the pronouncement that put him in the position he is illegitimately occupying.

The former Governor said that is was the Rebuild Imo Administration that ensured electricity as well as pipe-borne water which was restored after 8 years at the Secretariat on the 13th of September, 2019, following his express directive to the Ministry of Public Utilities and the Imo State Power and Rural Electrification Agency-I-POREA, one of the agencies created by his administration.

He said that reactivation and reticulation of water in the state was later achieved, leading to clean pipe-borne water running again in parts of Owerri city for the first time since 2011 which everybody in Imo can testify to these facts.

On Uzodinma’s assurances to his audience that he was going to continue from where he Ihedioha stopped, he said that Uzodinma only wants to take credit for the signature project achievements by him.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

