Stop celebrating; we are going to Court- Oshiomhole bombs PDP

By Nwafor Sunday

The national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop celebrating, noting that the party would seek justice in court.

“We are going to court. Don’t celebrate too early. The PDP has just crossed one river, there are several other rivers to cross”, he said.

Recall that Oshiomhole had vowed that no one would be sworn in as governor today. He explained that by the judgment, no one will be sworn in as governor in Bayelsa, because aside from the candidate of the APC, David Lyon, no other candidate has the constitutional spread to be sworn in as governor.

“Our lawyers are already studying the judgment to take the necessary legal action”, he said yesterday.

Supreme Court yesterday sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo over fake certificate and through a five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a Certificate of Return to Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Vanguard

