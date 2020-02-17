Stephanie Linus cooks something with European Union

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo onikoyi

A-list actress and mother of one, Stephanie Okereke-Linus may just have another ace up her sleeve as she was seen recently meeting with European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen and his delegation to discuss issues of mutual interest.

It is not clear at press time what’s in the offing but going by the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic national honouree, her passion is gender based violence and this, may just be another work in the pipeline to take her passion unto the international stage.

READ ALSO:

The actress and film-maker got a lot of international attention with her 2014 film “Dry” that focused on the perils of child marriage in Northern Nigeria. She has since taken up the torch as a campaigner against gender based violence.

In 2011 Stephanie Okereke as she was known then was honoured by the Nigerian government with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, one of the highest honours given to a Nigerian celebrity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: