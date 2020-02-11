Stay, practice in Nigeria, Gov. Abiodun urges doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has urged medical practitioners to prioritise medical service in Nigeria, rather than travelling abroad for greener pasture in order to make more income.

Abiodun gave the admonition at the 26th Induction Ceremony of the graduating set of doctors at Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Sagamu, on Tuesday.

“Do not let your pursuit be about income. Instead, let it be about impact. When you make impact, income and significance will follow,” the governor advised.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, the governor decried the brain drain syndrome in the nation’s health sector, which he said, was gradually killing the society.

“We have to think of posterity. When we travel abroad, we marry foreigners, we settle down there and our children do not see themselves as Nigerians anymore.

“You are the highest echelon of the society. The grave consequence of practicing abroad is not just about the brain drain, but the killing of the society,’’ he said.

Abiodun said that the developed nations should not continue to get the best out of Nigeria at the expense of the wellbeing of its citizens.

According to him, posterity will celebrate those who choose to stay back to serve their fatherland.

Abiodun also advised the 41 newly inducted doctors to uphold the four principles of their Hippocratic Oath of the medical profession.

He noted that being a doctor was a privilege, saying that the patients’ health should be taken with utmost dignity, respect and trust.

While congratulating the inductees and their parents, he said his administration would continue to upgrade the health sector to make it more attractive to investors.

The governor added that the trust reposed in the government would not be taken for granted.

Speaking as the Guest Speaker, Amb. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, charged the newly inducted to be responsible to themselves, their parents and the nation at large.

Awolowo-Dosumu also urged them to take their own health very seriously.

“Make sure you are as healthy as you want your patients to be. You can even choose a senior colleague to be your mentor in the medical practice,” she said.

In his remarks, Provost of OACHS, Prof. Adetola Olatunji, charged the inductees to practice the profession with high sense of responsibility, integrity and interest of their patients at all times.

