STATS: Top 20 safest goalkeepers in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Liverpool holds the record for the meanest defence in European football this season, with Alisson and Adrian conceding just 15 goals in 25 games this season for Liverpool. Contributing immensely to a team effort that has seen the Reds unbeaten this season.

Here is a list of the 20 best shot-stoppers in Europe, with the stats to back them up.

=20) Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) – 87 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 25

Clean sheets: 8

Clean sheet ratio: 32%

Goals conceded: 26

Goals conceded per match: 1.04

=20) Adrián (Liverpool) – 87 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 10

Clean sheets: 2

Clean sheet ratio: 20%

Goals conceded: 9

Goals conceded per match: 0.9

=18) Alban Lafont (Nantes) – 90 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 22

Clean sheets: 9

Clean sheet ratio: 40.9%

Goals conceded: 22

Goals conceded per match: 1

=18) Gerónimo Rulli (Montpellier) – 90 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 20

Clean sheets: 6

Clean sheet ratio: 30%

Goals conceded: 20

Goals conceded per match: 1

16) Alfred Gomis (Dijon) – 93 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 17

Clean sheets: 6

Clean sheet ratio: 35.3%

Goals conceded: 16

Goals conceded per match: 0.94

15) Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla) – 94 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 22

Clean sheets: 9

Clean sheet ratio: 40.9%

Goals conceded: 21

Goals conceded per match: 0.95

14) Thomas Strakosha (Lazio) – 95 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 21

Clean sheets: 6

Clean sheet ratio: 28.6%

Goals conceded: 20

Goals conceded per match: 0.95

=14) Anthony Lopes (Lyon) – 95 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 20

Clean sheets: 5

Clean sheet ratio: 25%

Goals conceded: 19

Goals conceded per match: 0.95

=12) Steve Mandanda (Marseille) – 96 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 21

Clean sheets: 10

Clean sheet ratio: 47.6%

Goals conceded: 19

Goals conceded per match: 0.9

12) Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) – 96 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 15

Clean sheets: 6

Clean sheet ratio: 40%

Goals conceded: 14

Goals conceded per match: 0.93

10) David Soria (Getafe) – 99 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 22

Clean sheets: 9

Clean sheet ratio: 40.9%

Goals conceded: 20

Goals conceded per match: 0.91

9) Edouard Mendy (Stade Rennais) – 101 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 18

Clean sheets: 6

Clean sheet ratio: 33.3%

Goals conceded: 16

Goals conceded per match: 0.89

8) Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – 104 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 23

Clean sheets: 8

Clean sheet ratio: 34.8%

Goals conceded: 20

Goals conceded per match: 0.87

7) Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) – 105 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 21

Clean sheets: 7

Clean sheet ratio: 33.3%

Goals conceded: 18

Goals conceded per match: 0.86

6) Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao) – 122 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 19

Clean sheets: 9

Clean sheet ratio: 47.4%

Goals conceded: 14

Goals conceded per match: 0.74

5) Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid) – 130 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 22

Clean sheets: 10

Clean sheet ratio: 45.5%

Goals conceded: 15

Goals conceded per match: 0.68

4) Predrag Rajkovic (Stade Reims) – 132 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 22

Clean sheets: 10

Clean sheet ratio: 45.5%

Goals conceded: 15

Goals conceded per match: 0.68

3) Keylor Navas (PSG) – 139 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 17

Clean sheets: 10

Clean sheet ratio: 58.8%

Goals conceded: 11

Goals conceded per match: 0.65

2) Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 171 minutes per goal conceded

Games: 19

Clean sheets: 11

Clean sheet ratio: 57.9

Goals conceded: 10

Goals conceded per match: 0.53

1) Alisson (Liverpool) – 244 minutes per goal conceded

Liverpool

Games: 17

Clean sheets: 11

Clean sheet ratio: 64.7%

Goals conceded: 6

Goals conceded per match: 0.35

Football 365

Vanguard News

