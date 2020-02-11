Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

THE National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, yesterday, warned that going into another civil war may not augur well for the country just as it called for the formation of a new Nigeria.

In a statement titled: National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, Reconciliation through litigation, dated February 4, 2020, and signed by the chairman of NCEF, Elder Solomon Asemota SAN, the forum said that the present crops of leaders have failed the country.

The statement reads: “We must go to court to educate Nigerians on Democracy and Sharia. We must emphasize that we, the Nigerian Negros do not hate Muslims; we reject Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, bandits in addition to Sharia in the Villa.

“Today, these young new breed politicians are in the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary. They must realize that collaborating with the Negroids to make democracy unworkable in Nigeria will destroy the future of their children, grandchildren and succeeding generations.

“This paper and the facts available show quite clearly that the Negroids are determined to drive all the Negro out of Nigeria and as the Middle Belt Forum wrote ‘the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, in intent and purpose is an artful design to seize the lands of the states of the Middle Belt and South Nigeria for sole purpose of changing their demography calculated towards sustaining their political domination. There may be a larger agenda which the political domination of the South and the Middle Belt is just a minute plot.”

Tracing the nation’s history to 1914 before the amalgamation, the forum said: “The NCEF can go on and on, but what is important now is how best to save the amalgamation of 1914 to provide for the black race (Negro) throughout Africa and the world, country where though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand. Negros must work hard to save their investment in Nigeria over the years.

“The truth, however, is that Democracy and Sharia are incompatible and Sharia cannot displace Democracy, the deliberate policy of some Nigerian Islamists in keeping with Sharia culture is attempting to replace democracy with Sharia by first pretending that Sharia and Democracy are compatible (taqiyya) until such a time that Sharia will dominate and make Democracy impossible to exist in Nigeria.”



