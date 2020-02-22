Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Experts from the leading end-to-end financial solutions provider, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, will be sharing insights at the 2020 edition of the Social Media Week (SMW) in Lagos. The event is scheduled to hold at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, from Monday, February 24 to 28.

SMW Lagos, heading into its eighth year in 2020, is a conference and festival of tech and innovation, where attendees learn how to leverage technology in order to harness opportunities in diverse sectors like agriculture, technology, and entertainment.

The theme for this year’s edition of SMW is “HUMAN X” which will explore taking a human-first and experience-driven approach to innovation across industries and in our communities.

Wole Adeniyi, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, is scheduled to speak at the Mainstage Session on Monday, February 24, 2020, on the topic, Tech and Financial Inclusion. He will be joined by other experts and professionals in Nigeria’s burgeoning fintech sector. The panel will be moderated by Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Customer Channels, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

In addition, other experts from the fintech industry are expected at the event to shed light on the technological trends for 2020.

Other keynote speakers from Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc are Ayodele Ojosipe, Head, Enterprise Banking; who will be speaking on Financing the Music and Wole Oshin, Acting Head, Agribusiness, who is a panel member at the Roundtable Masterclass session titled Agri-tech Youth Empowerment. Both sessions will hold on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The panel session on Financing the Music will focus on supporting the entertainment industry beyond just music sponsorship to partnering with artistes. The Agri-tech Youth Empowerment session will dwell on the use of emerging technologies in agriculture and how to raise youth inclusion in the agricultural sector.

Vanguard

