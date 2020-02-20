Stam explains why Man United should sign Maddison over Grealish

Kindly Share This Story:

Jaap Stam reckons Manchester United should sign Leicester City’s James Maddison over Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a number of playmaker targets, with Grealish and Maddison reportedly emerging as the main two they are interested in.

But a recent report has claimed that Man Utd are now set on Grealish and have made him their top summer target.

Stam, though, reckons United would be better off making a move for Leicester’s Maddison.

Stam told 888sport: “I like Maddison a lot. He’s a midfield player who is very comfortable on the ball and he’s always going into certain positions where he becomes an extra man.

“He can go by players and score goals as well as creating opportunities for others.

“Jack Grealish, I see more as a winger coming in. For United, they need to look more at direct wingers with pace going forward, instead of a player like Grealish.

“Who knows, he might be an important player because he is good in tight areas. But for me, it’s Maddison for United.”

Stam added: “If you look at the squad now I would like an extra center-back and a left-back; a midfielder and a striker. Upfront they have Rashford, Martial and Greenwood but definitely they need a number nine. So that is at least three or four positions.”

