Stakeholders to address SDG7, impact of energy investment at Africa Energy Forum 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Organisers of the global investment meeting for Africa’s power, energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors, Africa Energy Forum (AEF), EnergyNet Limited has announced that the 22nd edition of the Africa Energy Forum will address SDG7 and Impact of Energy Investment.

Africa Energy Forum brings together stakeholders in Africa’s energy sector to identify opportunities, form partnership that will move the industry forward.

The programme will take place in Barcelona, Spain between 30th June and 3rd July, at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc, Barcelona, Spain. Its agenda introduces dynamic sessions prioritising interactivity between panellists and delegates. Session formats include interactive questions and answers, deep dives, roundtables, and hard-hitting debates.

ALSO READ:

According to a press release signed by EnergyNet’s Head of Marketing, Amy Offord, “The 2020 Africa Energy Forum (AEF) will welcome Chairwoman Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, to officiate the opening sessions.

Under the overarching theme “Investment & Impact,” the Forum’s 2020 programme puts sustainable development and the impact of power projects under the spotlight.

Commenting, Mrs Ogunbiyi said: “Africa is a region full of promise and economic opportunity. Yet as we begin the final decade to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7, over 573 million people across Africa still do not have access to electricity which affects the region’s economic potential, health outcomes and prosperity. Now is the time we must all come together to increase investment, make bold commitments and create new partnerships that can deliver affordable, reliable, modern and sustainable energy for all Africans.”

In line with the SDG7 goal of ensuring “access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all,” AEF will host a stream dedicated to unpacking Africa’s role in achieving SDG7, debating how the continent can meet energy demands in light of global sustainability goals.

Also, the Tech and Tools stream will examine how the 4th Industrial Revolution is set to play out for Africa, discussing the future of battery storage, disruptive technologies and artificial intelligence in 2020 and beyond.

There will be a special project signing session on an opening day will see partners and sponsors sign power projects with public and private sector partners in front of a live AEF audience.

The EnergyNet Student Engagement Initiative returns to invite promising finance, law and engineering students from Africa and host country Spain to meet Energy Ministers, participate in workshops and learn about the opportunities for energy development in their respective countries.

Accordingly, The Africa Challenge Cup will return to AEF this June – a football tournament raising money for charity while providing an outstanding networking opportunity for sponsors and delegates. Barcelona is the ideal city to build on the success of the 2019 tournament and exceed our charitable contribution.

New for 2020, AEF will host an Industry Quiz for teams of sponsors and delegates. Quiz rounds will take place throughout the agenda on the exhibition floor over the course of the 3 days. The winning team will be recognised with an awards ceremony and prize at the AEF 2020 closing ceremony.

Over 2,000 decision-makers from the public and private sectors are expected to attend the 22nd Africa Energy Forum this June.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: