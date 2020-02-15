St. Valentine’s Day is celebration of lust, not love — Mandy Obi

Kindly Share This Story:

Every 14th of February is recognized worldwide as what is called ‘Lovers Day’ otherwise known as St. Valentine’s Day but for upcoming Nollywood actress, Ujunwa Mandy Obi, the day has become nothing but one to express lust and just to satisfy sexual yearnings.

Hear her: “Actually what people celebrate every 14th February is lust, not love. Love is not a day thing, love is a person, love is to be celebrated every day of our lives.”

Ujunwa Mandy Obi, from Nnewi local government in Anambra State, started her career in Nollywood as a makeup artist before finding her feet as an actress. Her first movie was an Igbo film “Obi Ngbawa” in 2016. She has since featured in movies like Angry Mother, Odida Kingdom, The Little Prince, and some Igbo movies like Ajondu, Onye-Nna, Dimona etc. she has worked with so many poplar actors like Chinwetalu Agu, Ngozi Ezeonu Ebere Okaro and few others.

