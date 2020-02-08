Kindly Share This Story:

Pursuant to the administration’s policy to provide opportunities for youths development through sports, the Hon. Minister for Sports and Youth Development graced the closing ceremony of the NPFL-LaLiga Youth coaches workshop, Friday, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Minister, while speaking at the ceremony, declared that at the focal point of football and sports development are the coaches, noting that “their role in sports is key and the position of youth coaches in the matrix is the most critical as it forms the base for the fundamentals of sports development in Nigeria”.

“ It is a fact that at the very heart of sports development are the coaches, when you talk about the technical depth of our teams and players it rests with the coaches and it starts from the grassroots”

“The chief talent hunter” as he called himself today, was impressed at the training so far and he stated that it would from next edition extend to more persons and other sports too. He also talked about the Ministry’s Talent Hunt Programme (THP) beginning in March 2020 which would feature young talents across the nation.

The LMC/LaLiga training for Coaches which has held for four years consecutively was for the very first time having the Honourable Minister in attendance.

