SPDC wrecks havoc to fish rearing in Delta-Youths lament

By Adeola Badru

YOUTHS of Odimodi and its environs in the Iduwini Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have raised an alarm over an alleged havoc caused by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), through the spread of deadly chemicals in its waterways that resulted to the death of fishes and other aquatic bodies in its waters.

The alarm was raised by President-General of Odimodi and its environs, Mr Akin Disi in a press statement issued to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Akin noted that Odimodi has been experiencing the massive death of fishes within the past 7 days, stressing that the incident has generated panic among fishermen and women in the community.

Speaking among other things, Akin maintained that the chemical has great and far-reaching implications on human health and other environmental issues.

He noted that fishing remains the only source of livelihood of his people, adding that SPDC must begin to make moves to clean the environment and immediately begin to work out modalities to pay adequate compensation to affected communities, while he called for its stoppage.

He said people of Odimodi community have been parking fishes with big rubbers within the last few days, pleading with his people not to eat the fishes as it may be harmful to human health.

Meanwhile, Akin had called on the Federal and Delta State Governments, environmentalists, international organisations to swiftly look into the matter without any delay.

Vanguard

