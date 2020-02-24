South Korea reports highest one-day jump in Covid-19 infections

Kindly Share This Story:

Medical authorities in South Korea, on Monday, reported 231 new cases of coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase recorded so far since the beginning of the international pandemic.

The city of Daegu in North Gyeongsang province alone recorded 172 new cases.

Local authorities have so far counted a total of 833 people infected with the new coronavirus in South Korea, while seven deaths were also linked to the outbreak.

vanguard

