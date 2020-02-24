Breaking News
Translate

South Korea reports highest one-day jump in Covid-19 infections

On 1:36 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

South Korea reports highest one-day jump in Covid-19 infections

Medical authorities in South Korea, on Monday, reported 231 new cases of coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase recorded so far since the beginning of the international pandemic.

The city of Daegu in North Gyeongsang province alone recorded 172 new cases.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: WHO warns of reducing opportunities to contain spread, pledges support for Africa

Local authorities have so far counted a total of 833 people infected with the new coronavirus in South Korea, while seven deaths were also linked to the outbreak.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!