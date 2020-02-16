Kindly Share This Story:

…as region’s govs search for a name for the proposed regional security outfit

By Anayo Okoli &

Chima Nwaiwu

THE South-East will soon officially put in a place a regional security outfit to work with the conventional national security operatives for protection of lives and property in the zone.

Already, the South-East Governors’ Forum has set up a Joint Security Committee, headed by a retired Army General, Obi Umahi, to manage the outfit when in place.

Indeed the governors said, at their last meeting, that they had already formed their joint security outfit specifically on July 28, 2019 and inaugurated the Committee on Joint Security on

August 31, 2019.

But a search for an appropriate name for it is still ongoing.

Also, arrangements are in place for the state Houses of Assembly to enact a law that would back up the outfit.

The governors disclosed this last Sunday after their meeting in Enugu.

They said that they took a briefing from the Chairman of Joint Security

Committee, saying they were satisfied with all the arrangements that will lead to the region’s Houses of Assembly enacting separate laws to back the security programme.

According to the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, the forum had also written to the Federal Government to keep it abreast of the plan, saying it would, at the appropriate time, invite the Federal Government to note the details of the Joint Security Programme.

The plan has drawn support and commendations from notable Igbo and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

First Republic Aviation Minister and the only remaining member of the

Zikist Movement, Chief Mbazuluke Amaechi, described the plan as a welcome development that “must not be abandoned or used to play politics”.

The elder statesman, while confirming the sincerity of purpose and commitment of the South-East Governors towards having the security outfit, said he was present during the meeting where the formation of the outfit was discussed.

“It is imperative the South-East has a security outfit that will protect their people since the Federal Government cannot protect us; it is long overdue, we cannot be watching while our men and youths, priests are beheaded, women raped and killed while pregnant women are killed and their children cut into pieces”, he said.

“I believe the South-East governors and I approved the plan to have the security outfit. If the government cannot protect our people, we must protect ourselves; we cannot be allowed to be killed just like that and our villages sacked, we have endured enough; enough is enough of the killings, they kill us in Enugu, they kill us in the North.

“Look at what is happening to Igbo travelling to the North, look at what is happening to Igbo in Nigeria; we have to protect ourselves since the Federal Government cannot protect us”.

Ohaneze Ndigbo also threw its weight behind the governors in their effort to set up the regional security outfit.

The Publicity Secretary of the Igbo apex body, Prince Uche Achi-Ogbaga, said Ohanaeze agrees with the inalienable right to life of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religion and other considerations.

“As a result, every measure by the South-East governors, tailored to safeguard lives is welcome”, he said.

“In an era whereby insecurity in the country is exposing the Federal Government in an undulating and stultifying propensity, it is only apt for the

governors to engage in a collaborative security initiative to safeguard lives and property and assuage the people’s prolonged dejection.

“We are not oblivious to the fact that the South-East states have since established their respective local security outfits with different nomenclatures in complementary ramifications. Ohanaeze will continue to support the move lock, stock and barrel”.

To a former President General of Onitsha Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, OMATA, Chief Pius Ozoh Anaekwe, a regional security outfit for the South-East was long overdue.

Anaekwe added, “We had expected the South-East governors to come up with the security outfit since the attacks of the villages and killings, kidnapping and raping of women in the South-East, particularly Enugu, Anambra but they did not do anything.

“Anybody who is not aware of what herdsmen are capable of doing in Nigeria is not a Nigerian but a foreigner.

“Their activities made me call for the removal of the Service Chiefs whose body language seems to show they are protecting herdsmen even when they kill people across the country with no single person arrested, let alone prosecuted.

“I have been vindicated making the call about two years ago for the removal of the Service Chiefs. Now the National Assembly and notable Nigerians are making the same call for their removal.

“I think Nigerians are fed up with the dangerous security situation in the country.

“Even the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, is fed up with the security situation and instead of taking action and doing the needful by solving the problem, the President’s media men are castigating them, calling them all sorts of names because, this time around, they do not continue the cover-up they have been doing for their man in Aso Rock.

“I don’t have confidence in the South-East governors over the formation of the security outfit yet until I see them launch it and it goes into operation”.

