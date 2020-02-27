Breaking News
South African state security minister’s phone ‘cloned’

South Africa State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo

Cellphones of South Africa’s state security minister and her deputy have been cloned by unknown hackers, an official said, in a breach described as “concerning”.

It was discovered this week that the phones belonging to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her deputy, Zizi Kodwa were cloned after “several strange messages” they had not composed were sent out from their lines.

“I can confirm the incident of cloning regarding the phones of the deputy minister and the minister and some several officials in the office of the minister,” ministry spokesman Mava Scott said Thursday.

“It is the first time,” it has happened since minister Dlodlo took over the ministry in May last year and “it’s concerning”, Scott said.

He said police have launched an investigation into the breach.

[AFP]

