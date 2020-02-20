Kindly Share This Story:

As fight night nears, boxing legends, world champions, celebrities and more shared their predictions for the highly anticipated rematch between unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and undefeated lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury ahead of the historic, mega PPV event this Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

MIKE TYSON

Former heavyweight champions, Mike Tyson, has backed British fighter, Tyson Fury to beat American boxer, Deontay Wilder, in their WBC heavyweight championship rematch on February 22 in Las Vegas.

Fury and Wilder’s first fight in 2018 ended in a controversial draw. “I like Fury and Wilder as fighters,” the 53-year-old said as quoted by Metro UK.

“We have to respect them, and I was in their shoes before, they both came from nothing and have now achieved becoming heavyweight champions. “I supported Tyson Fury in the first fight, I am his fan, and he is a nice person.

“I hope he wins because he was named after me, and he just kept beating decent fighters.”

Lennox Lewis, Hall of Famer

Hall of Fame boxer Lennox Lewis has made his predictions for the upcoming Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rematch.

Lennox Lewis, a regular boxing analyst for FOX, has claimed that both men need to make improvements before the rematch.

“Exciting fight,” said Lewis when previewing the fight. “Both of them have to make adjustments and come back with a different game plan. “There’s so much when it comes to boxing, the sweet science of it and when you analyze your opponent, what their weaknesses and strengths are. “So, it’s who can capitalize on those types of things.

“Obviously, Tyson Fury was the boxer the first fight and Deontay was the puncher. Obviously, if Tyson can come with some power and obviously if Deontay can come with a little more boxing.

“It’s just like that, who does the work, (and) who wants it the most.” Lewis, was, of course, the last undisputed heavyweight champion.

Sugar Ray Leonard, Hall of Famer

Wilder W 12: “I like Deontay Wilder to win, possibly by knockout, but, in truth, I don’t see either guy being knocked out. I think that Wilder not only has that powerful right hand, but that he has improved in his ability to set it up.

On the other hand, I know that Tyson Fury has excellent boxing abilities and a tremendous chin from the way that he got up from the two knockdowns in their previous fight. In the end, I think that Wilder is always in shape and that he will use his speed and power to get the job done.”

Manny Pacquiao, WBA Welterweight World Champion

Wilder KO 10: “Never bet against a puncher, particularly one like Deontay Wilder. I look at Wilder like I do at a Mike Tyson, another puncher. I see Wilder winning this rematch with Tyson Fury by 10th-round knockout.”

Larry Holmes, Hall of Famer

Wilder KO 7-8: “Deontay Wilder will knock out Tyson Fury in the seventh or eighth round if he does what I know that he can do, which is stay on the outside, use his jab, throw that right hand over the jab.”

Thomas Hearns, Hall of Famer

Wilder W 12: “Deontay Wilder can box and win, but I think that his power will be the difference in defeating Tyson Fury. I believe that it will go to a decision again, but with Deontay Wilder winning it.”

Evander Holyfield, Hall of Famer

Wilder W 12: “I’m picking Deontay Wilder based on his confidence and the fact that he does all of the right things to remain in great shape, and that he’s committed to his craft.

“Wilder’s not just a big guy with a right hand, but he’s also become more calculated in his approach. That’s why I’m picking him to win this second fight against Tyson Fury.”

Carl Frampton, former two-weight world champion

Fury W 12: “I think it’s a very difficult fight to call. Fury won the last one by a mile, but I think Wilder will be more aggressive this time, which may play into Fury’s hands. Wilder can win by KO at any moment, but put a gun to my head, and I’d say Fury on points.”

Mikaela Mayer, undefeated super featherweight/2016 U.S. Olympian

Fury by decision: “I think Fury is the better boxer and smart enough to make the adjustments needed from the last fight. If he can avoid a bomb from the ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ I think he will win on the scorecards.”

Robert Garcia, trainer of Mikey Garcia

Fury W 12: “I see Tyson Fury winning by a decision over Deontay Wilder. Unlike the first time, where he was knocked down twice, I believe that Fury will be fight more cautiously and that he’ll win a decision.”

Keith Thurman, former unified welterweight world champion

Wilder KO: “I’m going with Deontay Wilder, who is one of the most dangerous punchers in boxing history. There’s something about the first time that you step into the ring with an opponent, the entire, ‘I’ve never seen you; you’ve never seen me before.’

“But the fact is, Wilder now knows the movement, the speed and the tactics that Tyson Fury has, but, of course, Fury has the ability to dance, move around and change it up. But as long as Wilder can keep up with and move with him, I believe that he will do what he does best.

“I believe that Wilder can end the fight at any moment, aiming that right hand straight down the pipe, which he just about did in the last fight. It’s a tremendous event, I missed the first one, but I’ll be present at this next one and another great heavyweight rivalry. Team BombZquad.”

Mikey Garcia, former four-division world champion

Wilder KO 8: “I’ve got Deontay Wilder knocking out Tyson Fury in the eighth round. Wilder will be much more aggressive than he was in their first fight. Wilder will catch Fury with a big shot in the eighth round.”

Jermall Charlo, Undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion

Wilder KO 10: “Deontay Wilder by knockout in the 10th over Tyson Fury. Deontay has to establish the jab early to get close, then crank right hands repeatedly.”

David Benavidez, undefeated WBC Super Middleweight World Champion

Wilder KO 11: “I think Deontay Wilder knocks out Tyson Fury in the 11th round, but I think it’s gonna be a close fight until that happens. Still, I think Wilder wins the fight.

“I think Tyson Fury will have a lot of success early, but that ultimately Wilder will catch him with that big right hand and knock him out.”

Andy Lee, former middleweight world champion

Fury KO 2: “Tyson Fury can win this fight with Deontay Wilder in any way that he wants, whether by stoppage or knockout or accumulation of punishment on points.

“But the way that Fury’s looking in training, I will say that he wins by stoppage or knockout, and I’ll say he wins in round number two.

“I’m a former Kronk Gym fighter, and he’s being trained by [Emanuel Steward’s nephew Javon] SugarHill Steward, and you know what all of us Kronk Gym fighters want – knockouts.”

Anthony Dirrell, former two-time super middleweight champion

Wilder KO 8: “I am picking Deontay Wilder to win the rematch with Tyson Fury, and I think that it will happen in Round eight or nine.

“I just believe that Wilder will be better than he was in the last fight, and you can just look at his record in rematches against Bermane Stiverne and Luis Ortiz.”

Charles Martin, former world heavyweight champion

Wilder KO 8: “Deontay Wilder’s gonna win by knockout. I believe that Tyson Fury will be out-boxing Wilder for most of the rounds, but then, he will get stopped by that powerful right hand in the eighth.”

Luis Ortiz, heavyweight contender

Wilder W 12: “Deontay Wilder will win a decision over Tyson Fury, who will be coming in respecting Wilder’s power and being wary of taking a shot based on all of the evidence of Wilder’s previous fights with me, and from their first fight.

“Looking at what Wilder was able to do with me during the championship rounds of our first fight and also much sooner than that in our second fight, he’s going to be worrying about taking a similar shot, otherwise, there’s a locomotive coming.”

