Soldiers now chasing Boko Haram to ‘operational bases’ — Ndume

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South, said weekend that men of the Armed Forces were chasing Boko Haram insurgents to their various operational bases in the North-East geopolitical zone.

Speaking with Journalists, Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, explained that the soldiers repelled an attack on Kalla near Dabua and chased the insurgents to some of their operational bases which had already been destroyed.

According to Ndume, the action of the military was due to the latest directive from the military authorities that soldiers should henceforth launch heavy attacks on Boko Haram enclaves in a renewed move to nip in the bud, the level of terrorism in Nigeria.

Ndume, said: “On Saturday night, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kalla, a village near Dabua. The Army Brigade there responded promptly. This time around, they did not only repel the insurgents, but they also went after them. Up till Sunday afternoon, the military personnel are still chasing the insurgents.

The Brigade Commander said they have chased them to their enclaves and recovered some arms, and other dangerous weapons. He said the soldiers have also killed many of the insurgents.

“The soldiers are still chasing the Boko Haram insurgents to their permanent bases where they are operating from. If the soldiers continue in that manner, the insurgency will not only be defeated but would come to a complete end.

“What the soldiers have done is to remove the roots from a tree. I want to commend the Nigerian Army for responding quickly to the villagers’ distress call, and by extension, call on Nigerians that they should intensify the fight against insurgency.”

