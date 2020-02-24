Soldiers arrest policeman, 5 others who run kidnap Cartel in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

….Chronicle Staff regains freedom after 8 days

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A serving police officer in Calabar alleged to be behind spate of kidnappings and five other gang members have been arrested by soldiers in the “Operation Skolombo” security outfit who were on patrol.

An impeccable security source who does not want to be named said the soldiers arrested the policeman and other suspects early Monday morning upon intelligence reports in a covert operation which was yet to be made public.

The source disclosed that the said police officer who is reported to be very rich with landed properties in Calabar is being detained at the Eburutu army barrack in the outskirt of Calabar.

He confirmed that the soldiers were also able to secure the release of Mr Maurice Archibong, the accountant of the state-owned Nigerian Chronicle newspaper who was kidnapped about a week ago.

Earlier yesterday, another kidnapped victim, Chief Desmond Oko, a businessman, was also released.

It could not be ascertained what amount of ransoms they paid to secure their release.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo told Vanguard that she has not been briefed about any arrest if a police officer involved in kidnapping.

“I have not been briefed about arrest of any police officer involved in kidnapped, hence i cannot make any comment on the matter,” she said.

