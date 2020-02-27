Kindly Share This Story:

Determined to fulfill his promise of rising over 100 millionaires through his Samzuga vision 0202-2020, Bishop Sam Zuga of house of joy ministry, founder of Samzuga international/empire has kicked off part of his listed projects.

Samzuga’s vision 0202-2020 which captures some of the solution towards building a better Nigeria, has launched the establishment of 1,000 businesses for women and youths through a soft loan grant to Nigerians.

The Bishop who is bothered over Nigeria’s poor economic situation and the suffering masses has continued to identify the problems of Nigeria and re-emphasizing on the need to build a better Nigeria is now leading the way towards achieving it.

READ ALSO:

Speaking at the official launch of the establishment of 1,000 businesses for women and youths, which took place at the Nurses House Yola, Adamawa state, the Bishop clearly stated how the soft loan will be granted. Especially for those who have businesses and don’t have money to run it, as they would also be supervised by professionals on how to go about any kind business.

Below is a captured procedure of the soft loan.

“Samzuga Foundation multipurpose cooperative society limited shall be established in each state of Nigeria. Interested businessmen and women will register and become members and follow procedure.

Registration varies, depending on the amount of money you need to establish your business. A soft loan would be given to members on ten percent interest in a year without collateral, while non-members members will be given soft loan on ten percent interest per month with collateral.

If you need a soft loan of:

N10,000 you will register with N500

N20,000 you will register with N1000

N30,000 you will register with N1,500

N40,000 you will register with N2,000

N50,000 you will register with N2,500

N60,000 you will register with N3,000

N70,000 you will register with N3,500

N80,000 you will register with N4,000

N90,000 you will register with N4,500

N100,000 you will register with N5,000

It continues to any amount you want, even if you want 10, 000,000 (10m)

All you need to do is to follow the registration.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: