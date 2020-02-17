Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Renewed efforts at reducing the poverty rate in Plateau State has been commended as the Industrial Training Fund, ITF empowers 221 youths who had completed training in relevant trades with startup packs to enable them put their various skills acquired to immediate use.

The Fund at the graduation ceremony for the 2019 National Industrial Skills Development Programme, NISDP distributed work implements to the beneficiaries who were trained in solar energy installation, catering and events management as well as autogele and beauty care.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Sonni Tyoden commended ITF for complimenting government and on the successes recorded in trying to reduce poverty not just in the State but the country as a whole.

He noted that countries like China, Japan, Taiwan and others are equipping their citizens with relevant skills hence, what ITF is doing is in order and tasked the beneficiaries to make good use of the tools provided to improve their lot and train others too to be self reliant.

READ ALSO:

Earlier, the Director-General of ITF, Joseph Ari disclosed that NISDP is “One of the numerous skills acquisition intervention programmes introduced and implemented by the Fund to facilitate the achievement of the federal government’s policy on job and wealth creation and it focuses on skills acquisition to create jobs to stem rampant unemployment and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs, in order to transform the economic landscape of the country.”

He added that “Since its inception, the NISDP has equipped over 200,000 Nigerians nationwide with skills for employability and entrepreneurship, given the intensity and the very practical nature of the training, the beneficiaries were equipped with the necessary skills and attitude form them to thrive as employees or entrepreneurs.”

ITF Manager, Jos Area Office, Khadijatu Mudi also stressed that the training took between three and six months and the 221 makes the first batch of the 350 youths scheduled for the programme. Out of the 221, 80 engaged in solar energy installation, 101 engaged in catering and events management and 40 were trained on autogele and beauty care.

Representative of the beneficiaries, Stephen Sapiya appreciated the effort of ITF in empowering them and assured of their commitment to put the knowledge gained to better use.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: