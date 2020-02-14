Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has advised single ladies dating married men to quit the relationship for their own good.

The single mum of two gave the advice in a video clip on her Instagram page as her Valentine’s day message to lovers.

”If you are a side chic to a married man, Girl, you are better be cashing out.

“Secure the bag, get that dough, get that money because that man is not yours. Sis, he is not yours.

“He belongs to another woman, so please, it had better be worth it.

“Do not go and collect chocolate and flowers as gifts from a married man oh.. If you do, your head needs to be examined.

“If you are dating a married man, chop his money, collect his money because that man is already married.

“So stupid girls will be dating a married man will be doing love…sis he is not yours. He belongs to another woman so use your brain,” she wrote.

Aigbe is a Nigerian actress, film-maker, script-writer and entrepreneur.

She is one of Nollywood’s hottest divas, who had featured mostly in Yoruba movies.

Aigbe made her acting debut in 2006 in a film titled Ara, and her magnificent role in the movie earned the attention of many producers, ushering her into a whole new acting level.

Since her breakthrough movie, she had become one of the most popular and sought-after Yoruba actresses.

She had featured in a lot of movies, which included: Satanic, Afefe Ife, Okanjua, Atunida leyi, Ara, Igberaga, Osas, Ihamo, Ìpèsè, Iró funfun, Mafisere, Gucci Girls, Oju ife, Ile Oko mi, among others.

She had contributed immensely to entertainment industry with her numerous featured movies as well as her outstanding acting.

