Singer, Mr Dutch sets tone for Valentine with new single

By Ayo Onikoyi

Before the champagnes start popping. Before the love ballads start to play. Before Cupid set to go to town, all in the spirit of the St. Valentines Day, Afro Cyborg singer, Mr Dutch, born Bright Ukpabi is reaching out to the hearts of everyone who’s in love with someone with his latest single “Keys to my Heart” which drops today, February 7, 2020.

“Keys to my Heart” will be Mr Dutch’s first single of the year and it is coming from deep down his soul, which is molded in love. For the South Africa-based Nigerian singer, he believes in the gospel of love and preaches that ‘love’ should be the driving force in everyone’s life. “Keys to my Heart” is his testament to the gospel he holds very dear to his heart.

“Music comes from a place of love and expression, Keys to your Heart gives you a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything in love…” the singer says of the song.

This year’s St Valentine’s Day is something special to the singer as he will not be giving his fans only the single but much more. To celebrate love on Valentine’s Day, the ‘Antidote’ crooner is organising something special, a challenge of sort, for lovers who have been together through thick and thin for at least 2 to 5 years or more.

Hear him, “St. Valentine’s Day is something Nigerians should celebrate. For me to celebrate people who are celebrating their love life I put out a challenge, saying share your love life with me, I want to identify with you on Valentine’s Day. I want to support you to spoil your woman or your man. Although I’m not sure how many people I will be hosting that day, it may be 10 or 20 people. The way I feel my heart is big I can host 1 million people. I love to see people celebrate love.

Eligible people are people or lovers who have been together for at least two years to five years or more and have stuck to each other through thick and thin. If you stick with your man or woman for 5 years through thick and thin, you deserve to be celebrated. In doing this, I made the song “Keys to my Heart,” speaking about my own love story in my own song. I made the song for my woman, speaking about my own love story. I will like everybody to identify “Keys to their Hearts” and celebrate them on St. Valentine’s Day. I’m not trying to make money with this song, I’m just trying to celebrate true love. Love should be celebrated.”

Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch is a young Afro-Cyborg or Afro futuristic sound musician who stormed the scene with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy.

His motivation stems from his sheer tenacity that comes from exuding who he is and where he comes from. He represents not only Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.

Arriving in South Africa with the intention to expand his music and to make more structured connections, Mr. Dutch draws inspiration from being African and wants the rest of the world to experience this beauty through his music.

He believes he is educating strangers on a culture that is deep-rooted in Africa’s sound and it beats with the ebb and flow of everyday life.

Mr. Dutch creates music by understanding the culture of the continent, by doing this, he believes it is very easy to produce meaningful projects that are truly felt by its listeners.

