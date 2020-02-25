Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles striker and coach, Samson Siasia has said that he is yet to get 250,000 Euros (about N83 million) target needed to clear himself of match-fixing allegations at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Siasia said ahead of the March 19 hearing at CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, that he needs to tell his own side of the story after FIFA handed him a lifetime ban in August 2019 for alleged match-fixing.

“Banning me for match-fixing is a mistake. I really need people to hear my side of the story, that is why I’m crying to Nigerians to say look, let me defend myself.

“I have come a long way not to talk of messing things up at this level. My discussion and correspondence with that man called Wilson Teruma was all about getting a job.

“It’s been very difficult.

This is the only thing I know how to do. I started from a very early age and I have never done anything else. How do I get income without doing my job?

“The only thing I probably should be doing is being an ambassador to sports bets companies, but I cannot,” Siasia said.

The hearing of Siasia’s appeal will come up on March 19 and the former coach would need a whopping 250,000 Euros to file his appeal at CAS.

