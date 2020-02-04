Shutting of Panda Supermarket not connected with Coronavirus — Chinese Ambassador

…says No request for evacuation by 65 Nigerians in Wuhan

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The sudden closure of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja last week by officials of the Federal Government of Nigeria has nothing to do with the coronavirus but with some trade practices of the shop, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pinjiang, has said.

The supermarket known as Panda and located in the Jabi District of Abuja was shut by operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, who said the action was taken as a precautionary measure in the wake of the spreading virus.

But Ambassador Pinjiang told editors in Abuja on Monday night that the decision to shut the shop had nothing whatsoever to do with coronavirus, which he said was preventable, curable and controllable and should not cause unnecessary panic but requires proactive and concerted efforts by stakeholders to checkmate.

The ambassador, who also cleared the air on the 65 Nigerians said to be in danger in Wuhan, the epic centre of the virus, pointing out that none of the Nigerians had made the requestor sought assistance to be evacuated from the region.

The ambassador said he had made contact with the Nigerian Ambassador to China as to whether there was any request for evacuation and he confirmed that there was none as at the close of work on Monday, adding that any request to that effect would be promptly attended to given the strong harmonious relationship between Nigeria and China.

“Our belief and understanding are that the 65 Nigerians have chosen to take precautionary measures as other nationals and stay back in Wuhan. As at today, no request has been made by them for evacuation to Nigeria,” the ambassador said.

The envoy expressed optimism that with the completion of two big hospitals within nine days in Wuhan to provide emergency medical services to those who might be affected by the virus, the epidemic would be contained in a reasonable time but could not specify when.

Dr Pinjian said the outbreak of the virus would not exert a significant negative impact on the Chinese economy given the fact that the strong fundamentals of the economy cannot be easily changed by the epidemic.

Ambassador Pinjiang said: “After the epidemic, the Chinese economy will pick up. We are extending the holidays as a result of the virus. We have the full confidence to get over the health crisis soon but we cannot put a specific date.

“As a result of the outbreak of the virus, most Chinese who had gone on holidays in their country would choose to stay back until the epidemic is over. We have advised citizens to take cautionary measures against the virus.

On Nigeria’s business dealings with China, the ambassador disclosed that Nigeria’s trade volume with China for last year stood at $19.2 billion with oil exports accounting for 90 per cent of the items of exports.

He explained that Nigeria’s exports to China were higher than what China exports to Nigeria and praised the cordial relationship between the two nations, which has paved the way for numerous Chinese investors investing in Nigeria.