By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Bille kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, has urged the Rivers State Police Command to show them their two sons arrested along 10 others in the community dead or alive, threatening legal action if the police fail within 14 days.

The kingdom made the demand following rumour that the duo having not been seen since their arrested on 17th January have been allegedly killed in the police cell.

The Chairman of Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council, Alabo Bennett Okpokiye-Dokubo, while addressing the press in Port Harcourt said the concern of the community is on the whereabouts of two of the persons arrested by the police, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull.

Okpokiye-Dokubo expressed regrets that police arrested over 12 youths from the community that the two persons have not been found in any cell, urging police to disclose the whereabouts of the two persons.

He said: “What is puzzling us at present is the whereabout of our youths, namely, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull whom the Police arrested together with others on the same day, Friday, 17th January 2020.

“Since then, we have painstakingly searched through the several Police Detention Cell in Port Harcourt with no trace of them. Neither has the Police said anything contrarily that these two persons are not in their custody.

“We demand the Police to immediately produce or release Mr. Taminotonye Johnson and Mr Endurance Johnbull (dead or alive) to us. We demand the Police to give firsthand medical assistance to the two youths they intentionally injured.

“We emphasize, failing these, Bille kingdom will resort to all known legal measures to demand the Police produce the missing two youths and as well give proper medical care to two youths they brutally injured” he threatened.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, at press time said he was not aware of the development.

