Shinkafi seeks arrest of ex-Gov Yari over alleged incitement in Zamfara

petitions IGP, NSA, DG DSS, others



By Ikechukwu Noter – Abuja

Flag-bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the last governorship election in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, has asked the Inspector General Of Police to arrest the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari over alleged incitement.

In a petition he copied to the Chief Of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief Of Naval Staff, the Director General Of the Department of State Service and the National Security Adviser, Shinkafi, alleged that the former governor made public statements that are capable of inciting violence in the state and rubbishing all the peace efforts of the Governor Bello Matawalle led government.

He alleged that the former governor threatened to instigate members of his party, the All Progressive, APC, to stage a massive protest against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led government in Zamfara state.

The petition read in part: “Following the unguarded and provocative statements made by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari wherein he was heard inciting members of his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move against the State Government.

“I hereby demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Yari for disobeying the subsisting order of the security agencies banning any forms of public gatherings, political parties meetings and associations, Rallies, across the State.

“It is in record that about 8,500 Private militia popularly called Yansakai were recruited illegally by the past administration in all the seventeen (17) Emirates through the former commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy affairs Hon Bello Dankande Gamji without the Bill being passed by State House Assembly establishing the vigilante service group and assent by the Governor as a law governing recruitment and operations of Yansakai.

“It is still refresh in our memory and reported to security agencies the arrest, abduction, torture and killing of innocent citizens in the markets, streets, and with bodies lying on the streets and nobody could stop them from the jungle justice that went on in the whole of Zamfara State during the immediate past administration.

“Yari has being seen publicly inciting his factional APC members not to recognize the administration of His Excellency Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State but insisted that they called him a sole administrator.

“Time without number he has rejected the 24th May 2019 Judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria painting the eminent jurists of the Apex court with all kinds of names.

“There are weighty allegations that the former Governor is planning with these unrepentant armed bandits to disrupt the peace accord in the state.”

Shinkafi told the IGP in his petition that the defunct volunteer vigilante group known as Yansakai, which he said is loyal to ex-governor Yari, refused to embrace the disarmaments and arms control programme that was initiated by the state government.

“There are intelligence reports that Yansakai recruited in Gummi had concluded plans to attack some Fulani settlements to ignite another security breach in the State and set the State on fire again.

“It is on record that the Zamfara State Police Command has on September 24th,2019 following intelligence reports that Boko Haram was planning to attack and bomb some places in the State like the Central Mosque Gusau, Maradum, Anka, Talata Marafa, Kauran Namoda and Tsafe and the planned assassination of the Deputy Governor and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly banned all forms of political rallies, meeting and processions in the state.

“However, in flagrant disregard to the subsisting order banning all forms of political rallies, meetings and processions in the state the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari was heard recently inciting his supporters to revolt against the state government with the sole aim of making the state ungovernable for the Matawalle led government.

“The rule of law is incorporated in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, its supremacy ensures no person can claim to be above the law.

“Yari was heard asking his supporters to resist the Zamfara State Urban and Regional planning Board (ZUREPB) Enforcement of Town planning law cap 130 and Zamfara State Edict No 2 of 1996. For building Approval permission by the agency of government with the last drop of their blood, adding “if any attempt is made to demolish any house in Zamfara State all of us here, All Progressive Congress (APC) will resist the demolition of houses in Zamfara State until all of us are killed. That he will lead the protest.

“He boasted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is controlling the federal government, the security agencies and National Assembly and that he knows how to deal with the Governor.

“Former Governor Abdulazeez Yari should be investigated and possibly prosecuted for crime against humanity for the past eight years. It is still fresh in our memory that the former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari imported 1500 double barrel guns in order to arm vigilante groups in the State when he in office. Sources have revealed that the Federal Government ordered the seizure of the guns based on the alleged contradiction of Fire Arms Laws of Nigeria.

“Guns procurement is not one of the lawful duties of any State Government, also such action is unwise and unlawful.

I hereby request Your esteemed self to as a matter of urgent National importance to request security apparatus to investigate, arrest and possibly prosecute the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State without any delay for the sustenance of the peace initiative in the State.

“We hereby demand for his immediate arrest and prosecution to avoid a break down of law and order in Zamfara State.

Find attached the atrocities and harm against human being, numbers of widows and orphans left and properties destroyed by the armed bandits for the past 8 years of Abdulaziz Yari administration for your information and further necessary actions.

“This is part of our report for the Zamfara State Committee for finding lasting solution to armed banditry. Submitted to Zamfara State Government by Former Inspector General of Police, M.D Abubakar Committee.

“Enclosed is the audio clips of unguarded and provocative statements by the former governor, Abdulaziz Yari and former House of Representative Member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji”, the petition read.

vanguard

