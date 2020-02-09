Breaking News
Sheffield United continue incredible push for Europe with 2-1 win over Bournemouth

Sheffield United, Bournemouth

Sheffield United continued their remarkable Premier League campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over lowly Bournemouth on Sunday.

Callum Wilson gave the Cherries, buoyed by back-to-back top-flight wins, a 13th-minute lead at Bramall Lane when he thrashed home from six yards, but the hosts fought back to move to within two points of fourth spot.

Billy Sharp netted his first goal since scoring a late leveller in the 1-1 opening-day draw between these two sides to level it up in first-half stoppage time, the veteran striker poking in after Bournemouth failed to clear their lines.

Substitute John Lundstram sealed the three points for Chris Wilder’s side, keeping his cool to slot the winner past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale six minutes from time.

Beaten Bournemouth remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.

