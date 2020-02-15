Sheathe Your Swords, Omene Plead with Omo Agege, Ogboru

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi – Mosogar



The President General of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Joe Omene has pleaded with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo – Agege and the Delta State Gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, in the last Governorship election,Chief Great Ogboru to sheathe their swords in the overall interest of the Urhobo Nation.

The President General urged them to keep their interest apart adding that no matter what happens they still need each other in the course of their political sojourn.

The UPU PG who also doubles as the Ejorofo of Mosogar Kingdom while speaking to Advocateng from his abode in Mosogar, said, the situation was becoming worrisome “there is no need for this needless war, they should stop the fire now, sheathe their sword for the interest of the Urhobos, both of them are highly respected Urhobo politicians and the Urhobo are looking up to them, if they continue to tear themselves apart like this, they are telling us that we should forget about better tomorrow for the Urhobo nation”

“On behalf of myself and the entire people of the Urhobo Nation I am calling on their surbodinates to hold the fire “there is no problem or issue that cannot be solved, no matter how deep their grievances they still need each other politically” he said.

